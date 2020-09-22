After six-month hiatus, schools in Andhra Pradesh reopen partially

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: With nearly half of the academic year coming to an end, schools and Intermediate colleges across the state reopened partially for students of classes 9 to 12 on Monday amid strict Covid-19 regulations. The students were allowed to visit teachers in schools, provided that the former had consent from parents or guardians. Body temperatures of every student, teacher and non-teaching staffer were checked before allowing them inside the premises. Sanitiser were provided at the entrance and only those with face masks were let in.

Though the schools partially reopened, the students can go there only to get their doubts cleared. Speculation is rife that regular classes will begin on October 5. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said, “The government is planning to begin the academic year from October 5. However, everything depends on the Unlock 5.0 norms to be issued by the Centre.”

While the pupils of private institutions were allowed to visit their schools, those of government schools were denied entry since the campuses are being utilised as exam centres for the ongoing village/ward secretariat examinations. Some were heard saying that they were not informed of the same in advance.

“Yesterday (Sunday), we were told that we can go there to get our doubts solved. Today, teachers asked us as to come from September 27 since the secretariat exams are being held,” Prem Sai, a student of a Vijayawada government school, said.

Teachers of a GVMC school accept declaration forms from parents | Prasant Madugula/ G Satyanarayana

Saiteja, a private school student, opined, “Thankfully, we didn’t come by the school bus. Inside the school premises, we wore face masks, our body temperature was checked, we were given sanitiser and told to maintain physical distance. During the online classes, teachers were not able to solve our doubts due to time constraint. But now we can get them cleared in person, which I think is far better.”

An education department official said, “Only those outside containment zones were permitted to reopen. It was ensured that the teachers and students residing in containment zones are not let in. A consent form from parents/guardians stating that their child/ward is attending the school voluntarily and under their watch was collected from each and every student before entering the school premises.”

In Visakhapatnam, the high schools run by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation stalled their reopening till Tuesday after informing and taking consent from the parents. “Most of the parents that we spoke to are ready to send their wards back to the school as they don’t want an entire academic year go to waste,” said Krishna Veni, a teacher.

Meanwhile, their private counterparts in the city are still chalking out a strategy to ensure complete safety of students and staff. “We had a session with parents and there is a lot of hesitation among them to send their children to the school. After the partial reopening, teachers will be taking online and offline classes, simultaneously. Shields will be provided at each seat in classrooms, if necessary, considering the strength. However, we are still figuring out a way to ensure that students are safe in every way,” said Sri Latha, director of operations of Intelli Pollocks School.