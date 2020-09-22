STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

After six-month hiatus, schools in Andhra Pradesh reopen partially

Though the schools partially reopened, the students can go there only to get their doubts cleared.

Published: 22nd September 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Students of a private school attend a class in Vijayawada. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: With nearly half of the academic year coming to an end, schools and Intermediate colleges across the state reopened partially for students of classes 9 to 12 on Monday amid strict Covid-19 regulations. The students were allowed to visit teachers in schools, provided that the former had consent from parents or guardians. Body temperatures of every student, teacher and non-teaching staffer were checked before allowing them inside the premises. Sanitiser were provided at the entrance and only those with face masks were let in. 

Though the schools partially reopened, the students can go there only to get their doubts cleared. Speculation is rife that regular classes will begin on October 5. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said, “The government is planning to begin the academic year from October 5. However, everything depends on the Unlock 5.0 norms to be issued by the Centre.” 

While the pupils of private institutions were allowed to visit their schools, those of government schools were denied entry since the campuses are being utilised as exam centres for the ongoing village/ward secretariat examinations. Some were heard saying that they were not informed of the same in advance. 
“Yesterday (Sunday), we were told that we can go there to get our doubts solved. Today, teachers asked us as to come from September 27 since the secretariat exams are being held,” Prem Sai, a student of a Vijayawada government school, said.

Teachers of a GVMC school accept declaration forms from parents | Prasant Madugula/ G Satyanarayana

Saiteja, a private school student, opined, “Thankfully, we didn’t come by the school bus. Inside the school premises, we wore face masks, our body temperature was checked, we were given sanitiser and told to maintain physical distance. During the online classes, teachers were not able to solve our doubts due to time constraint. But now we can get them cleared in person, which I think is far better.” 

An education department official said, “Only those outside containment zones were permitted to reopen. It was ensured that the teachers and students residing in containment zones are not let in. A consent form from parents/guardians stating that their child/ward is attending the school voluntarily and under their watch was collected from each and every student before entering the school premises.” 

In Visakhapatnam, the high schools run by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation stalled their reopening till Tuesday after informing and taking consent from the parents. “Most of the parents that we spoke to are ready to send their wards back to the school as they don’t want an entire academic year go to waste,” said Krishna Veni, a teacher. 

Meanwhile, their private counterparts in the city are still chalking out a strategy to ensure complete safety of students and staff.  “We had a session with parents and there is a lot of hesitation among them to send their children to the school. After the partial reopening, teachers will be taking online and offline classes, simultaneously. Shields will be provided at each seat in classrooms, if necessary, considering the strength. However, we are still figuring out a way to ensure that students are safe in every way,” said Sri Latha, director of operations of Intelli Pollocks School. 

More from Vijayawada
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown Andhra Pradesh schools Andhra Schools COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp