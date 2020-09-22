STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra CM Jagan to leave for Delhi on Tuesday

Chief  Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for New Delhi on a one-day visit on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief  Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for New Delhi on a one-day visit on Tuesday. Though there is no clarity in his itinerary, sources said he is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the State government’s confrontation with the High Court. Jagan is also likely to request for a CBI probe into the Antarvedi chariot fire and the Amaravati land and AP Fibrenet project of the previous TDP government. Sources said he does not have an appointment with Modi, and his party MPs are trying to get a brief unscheduled interaction with the Prime Minister.

It is also learnt that the Chief Minister is likely to meet a couple of Union ministers and raise issues concerning the State. Jagan’s last visit to Delhi in June, during which he was to meet the Union Home Minister and Union Jal Shakti Minister, was cancelled at the last minute.

According to the schedule released by the CMO, Jagan will leave from Gannavaram airport at 2.30 pm and reach his camp office in Delhi by 6 pm. He is to return at 10 am Wednesday, and will reach his residence in Tadepalli by 12.30 pm. On the same day, he will proceed to Tirumala to present silk robes to Lord Venkateswara Swamy. He will spend the night in Tirumala and participate in the ground-breaking ceremony for Karnataka Choultries with BS Yediyurappa on Thursday before returning to Vijayawada.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy PM Modi
