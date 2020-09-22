Go-karting, amusement park to come up at Bhavanipuram soon

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If everything goes as planned, go-karting enthusiasts in the city will soon experience an adventurous ride on open wheel cars right in the heart of the city. 

Published: 22nd September 2020 07:49 AM

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  If everything goes as planned, go-karting enthusiasts in the city will soon experience an adventurous ride on open wheel cars right in the heart of the city. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has floated tenders to establish the first of its kind Urban Entertainment Sporting Amusement Theme Park along with go-karting track at Bhavanipuram and it will be executed under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode to provide recreation facilities for the people. 

Speaking to TNIE on Monday, VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said though the city has IGMC Stadium, DRRMC Indoor Stadium and Chennupati Ramakotaiah Indoor Stadium at Patamata for sports enthusiasts, it doesn’t have enough recreation facilities for the common public. Hence, the Corporation has mooted the idea to develop a go-karting track to draw the attention of people visiting the park at Bhavanipuram, strategically located on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway.

Apart from the go-karting track proposed in 400 metres of length and seven feet width and ticket counter with centralised ticket system, the VMC has also proposed to develop two cricket practice nets, two sand volleyball courts, three badminton courts, food courts, convention hall, guest room, event arena, play zone, common parking and allied facilities, he said. Earlier, the 3.5 acres of land in Bhavanipuram was used for parking by lorry and other heavy vehicle drivers.  

The VMC chief further said that the company, which bags the tender, can also set up a few more sporting activities apart from those suggested by the civic body.“We are providing land and other facilities to the private firms for executing the project at a cost of `10 crore,” Venkatesh said. The firm should prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and designs which will be approved by the Corporation. After entering into the agreement, the firm should complete the project in one year and should operate and maintain the park for at least two decades.

