No relinquishment of bhavani deeksha at Kanaka Durga temple 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of strict Covid-19 norms, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam on Tuesday decided not to allow Bhavanis to the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri to relinquish their 40-day ‘deeksha’. In this regard, the temple officials held a meeting with all Guru Bhavanis to create awareness (about the deeksha) and asked them to relinquish the ‘deeksha’ in temples at their respective regions/places.

According to the officials, devotees from various States observe the Bhavani ‘deeksha’ in the month of September and relinquish their ‘deeksha’ after the Dasara festivities. Before Covid-19, the temple used to witness a huge rush of Bhavanis during Dasara festivities.

“Every year, devotees from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other States visit the Durga temple for Bhavani deeksha conferment. But this year, the scene is completely different. There is a need for everyone to follow the safety protocol to avoid spread of the virus. The decision was taken in public interest. It will also be informed to all the temples,” Executive Officer MV Suresh Babu said.

It may be recalled that the officials decided to allow only 10,000 devotees per day for darshan during Dasara festivities, beginning October 17, at the temple. On the first day of Dasara festivities, darshan will be allowed from 9 am to 8 pm and from the next day onwards, the timings will be from 5 am to 8 pm.

The temple officials also said online ticket booking for the Dasara festivities has already started and the devotees were being informed through SMS about ‘Dos and Don’ts during their visit to the temple.