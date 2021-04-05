STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Man makes futile attempt to kidnap girl

An hour later, the girl came back to senses and started crying for help.

Published: 05th April 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kidnap

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An unidentified miscreant made a futile attempt to kidnap a 10-year-old girl from her residence at Sukarlabad in Machilipatnam on Saturday night. However, he left the girl after she gained consciousness and screamed for help. According to Machilipatnam police, the incident happened around 9 pm on Saturday when the accused approached the girl on the pretext of looking for rented houses in the colony and sprayed chloroform on the girl.

After she lost consciousness, he took the girl in an auto. An hour later, the girl came back to senses and started crying for help. Fearing that he would be caught, he left the girl a kilometer away from the house and fled. The police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada kidnap
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp