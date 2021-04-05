Man makes futile attempt to kidnap girl

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An unidentified miscreant made a futile attempt to kidnap a 10-year-old girl from her residence at Sukarlabad in Machilipatnam on Saturday night. However, he left the girl after she gained consciousness and screamed for help. According to Machilipatnam police, the incident happened around 9 pm on Saturday when the accused approached the girl on the pretext of looking for rented houses in the colony and sprayed chloroform on the girl.

After she lost consciousness, he took the girl in an auto. An hour later, the girl came back to senses and started crying for help. Fearing that he would be caught, he left the girl a kilometer away from the house and fled. The police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused.