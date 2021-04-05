STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police render justice to village volunteer’s family

On learning about the incident through news reports, Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu instructed DSP Sreenivasulu to visit the village and settle the issue amicably.

Published: 05th April 2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two days after a village volunteer Gampa Praveen Kumar and his family were ostracised by the village elders for sharing an auto with an evicted person at Gollagudem in Agiripalli mandal on Friday, Nuzvid DSP B Sreenivasulu visited the village on Sunday and resolved the issue by speaking to the village elders and the victim’s family. Village volunteer Praveen Kumar and his family members who were ostracised by the village elders for sharing an auto with a person who was evicted from the village in the past approached the Agiripalli police station seeking justice.

On learning about the incident through news reports, Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu instructed DSP Sreenivasulu to visit the village and settle the issue amicably. Agiripalli tahsildar Bharat Reddy, Hanuman Junction CI Ramana and Agiripalli SI Kishore visited the village on Sunday and spoke to both parties. The DSP stressed the need to eradicate social evils and end caste system in the society. He told the villagers to live without hatred and respect everyone. “Social inequality and untouchability need to be eradicated from the roots as it will be a threat to the unity and integrity of the society,” the DSP said. Later, the police and revenue officials participated in the special prayers organised on the occasion of Easter along with the villagers.

