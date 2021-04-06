STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Claims of social boycott false, say Vijayawada police

Alleging that caste leaders banned from attending family functions and other religious events, six women from Vaagu Centre in Kothapet approached police on Monday seeking justice.

Published: 06th April 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Following ostracisation allegation, police counsel community members in Kothapet, Vijayawada on Monday

Following ostracisation allegation, police counsel community members in Kothapet, Vijayawada on Monday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that caste leaders banned from attending family functions and other religious events, six women from Vaagu Centre in Kothapet approached police on Monday seeking justice. After they lodged a complaint, Vijayawada Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu instructed Two Town Circle Inspector DKN Mohan Reddy to conduct an inquiry and resolve the issue. In her complaint, Mariyamma (30) told the police that they belong to Bhatrajulu community and eke out a living by selling second-hand clothes at One Town. 

She alleged that one Rachakonda Sreenivasulu (head of the community) banned them from attending family functions for not bowing down to his whims and fancies. She claimed that Sreenivasulu created troubles and harassed them demanding Rs 50,000 to continue their membership in the community association. When they refused to pay, they were banished, the women alleged. 

However, their claims proved to be false when CI Mohan and other officials visited the locality and enquired about the incident. A team of officials conducted a meeting with both the parties on Monday evening. In the inquiry, police were told that the six women were living separately from their husbands and families and faced the wrath of the association when Mariyamma’s alleged boyfriend created nuisance in a wedding function held recently. 

When the issue came up for discussion in the community, Mariyamma’s behaved in a highly objectionable manner. Following which, the elders told her not to bring a bad name to the community. “When we told them to mend their ways, they have spread rumours about the association and levelled baseless charges against Sreenivasulu that he demanded Rs 50,000 from them. We tried to bring a change in their behaviour, but in vain,” the community elders told the police. Meanwhile, the complainant Mariyamma too changed her version and told the police that she lodged a complaint as she wanted to put an end to the monarchic rule of the association.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada police social boycott
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp