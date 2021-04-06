Two chain snatchers held in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police on Monday arrested two notorious chain snatchers involved in five different offenses reported in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.The accused were identified as Anil and Nani - both M.Tech graduates and hail from Kodad in Telangana and Jaggayapeta in Andhra Pradesh respectively.

Addressing the media, Jaggayapeta police said the two accused Anil and Nani were wanted in a recent case where they snatched a gold chain from a middle-aged woman near an SBI Bank in Jaggayapeta.