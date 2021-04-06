STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VMC prepares Rs 1,393 crore budget for 2021-22

Civic body lays special focus on improving basic amenities in Vijayawada; expects `723.10 crore revenue income

Published: 06th April 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (Representational Image)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The cash-strapped Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has drafted Rs 1,393.45 crore budget estimates for the financial year 2021-22 with a special focus on improving basic amenities in the city including drinking water supply, maintenance of dump yard, parks and street lights. Budget estimates in this regard got approved during the special officer rule in the corporation.

A special council meeting was scheduled to be held in March to approve the budget for the financial year 2021-22, however, as the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force, the council meeting was postponed. In a special standing committee meeting held on March 10, District Collector and VMC Special Officer A Md Imtiaz approved the budget estimates and the revised budget of Rs 870.31 crore for 2020-21 fiscal. A total of Rs 1,968.94 crore budget was approved for the financial year 2019-20 during the TDP led VMC council. 

But, this time the budget estimates were reduced to Rs 1,393.45 crore for the current fiscal which will be presented by the YSRC led council in the council meeting scheduled to be held this month. According to the VMC officials, Rs 723.10 crore is expected revenue income and Rs 564.55 crore revenue expenditure, Rs 415. 71 crore capital revenue and Rs 759.79 crore capital expenditure. While Rs 51.90 crore is expected deposits and advances. 

Giving a detailed structure of the budget estimates, the officials have set a target of Rs 189.54 crore revenue through various tax collections. Of the total, Rs 137.21 crore revenue is expected from property tax, Vacant Land Tax Rs 13.65 crore, services charges from Central government institutions Rs 36.75 crore, professional tax Rs 20.32 crore and stamp duty Rs 38 crore. Besides, Rs 47 crore is expected from building licence fees, Rs 7 crore from D&O trade licence fee and Rs 18 crore through rent from commercial establishments. 

In the current fiscal, the officials estimated around Rs 48.35 crore revenue through drinking water supply and Rs 17.02 crore from underground drainage tax. While Rs 104.63 crore revenue is expected from urban planning department and Rs 254.56 crore revenue is expected from various sources. In the revenue expenditure, Rs 251.41 crore will be spent towards payment of salaries to employees and Rs 64.46 crore for carrying out repairs and maintenance. 

Of the total, Rs 25 crore will be spent on drinking water supply, street lights, and power bills of various offices, Rs 5.75 crore for maintenance of dump yard, Rs 9.07 crore for maintenance of parks, Rs 15 crore towards fuel bills of the civic body-owned vehicles and Rs 9.64 crore for paying rent to leased vehicles.

