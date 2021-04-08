Collector seeks report on encroachments

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz directed the revenue officials to submit a detailed report in two days on the number of households residing in the lands owned by irrigation, R&B and Railways under Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) limits.

In a review meeting held with the respective departments on encroachment regularisation at his camp office here on Wednesday, Imtiaz said that several families are residing in the lands owned by irrigation, R&B and Railways on the banks of River Krishna, Budameru Canal, Eluru Canal, Indira Nagar, Kakani Nagar, Devineni Gandhipuram Cheruvu, Venkateswara Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Gunadala, Moghalrajpuram, Patamata and Chuttugunta. Instructions were given to the tahsildars to conduct a comprehensive survey and submit a report within two days, he said.