Unaccounted Rs 96.7 lakh seized

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district police seized Rs 96.7 lakh unaccounted cash from two persons travelling in a car at the Garikapadu check-post on National Highway-65 at Jaggayyapeta Mandal on Wednesday. Chillakallu Sub-Inspector V Venkateswara Rao said that a team of police personnel are conducting vehicle checks at the AP-Telangana border in view of the upcoming ZPTC and MPTC elections to prevent illegal flow of liquor and cash into the district.

“During our checks, we have intercepted a car and found two persons carrying the unaccounted cash. They are natives of Gauravaram village in Jaggayyapeta mandal. The duo said that they sold chilli produce in Telangana and were returning with the cash,” the SI added. “A case under Section 102 of CrPC was registered against the duo” the SI said.