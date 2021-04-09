Debt-ridden pastor ends life

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A debt-ridden church pastor allegedly died by suicide by jumping into River Munneru at Nandigama on Wednesday evening. Nandigama CI P Kanaka Rao said that the deceased was identified as Vemavarappu Devasahayam (35), a native of Dondapadu village in Guntur district. Expert swimmers jumped into the river and brought him to the river bank. Devasahayam was rushed to the Nandigama government hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Suicide Helpline: OneLife: 78930 78930; Roshni, Hyd-based NGO: 040-66202000