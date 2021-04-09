New Durga temple EO 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: D Brahmaramba took charge as the executive officer (EO) of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam at the administrative office here on Thursday. Temple priests and Vedic scholars accorded a traditional welcome to her.Speaking on the occasion, Brahmaramba said that she will extend all necessary support to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Vigilance officials with regard to the raids at the temple to ascertain the actual facts. “I will take all steps for streamlining temple administration,” she added.