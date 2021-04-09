New Durga temple EO 

VIJAYAWADA: D Brahmaramba took charge as the executive officer (EO) of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam at the administrative office here on Thursday. Temple priests and Vedic scholars accorded a traditional welcome to her.Speaking on the occasion, Brahmaramba said that she will extend all necessary support to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Vigilance officials with regard to the raids at the temple to ascertain the actual facts. “I will take all steps for streamlining temple administration,” she added.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Madras HC stays the appointment of former Chief Secretary as expert member of NGT
Night shifts, health and essential services permitted during 10 days 'Corona Curfew' in Karnataka
Covid surge: Only 50% staff in all offices in Lucknow and three more hotspot districts in UP
Lockdown can be imposed in Maharashtra if govt can't cope with Covid-19 surge: Health Minister Tope
Not even fear of Covid-19 can disrupt protests, say farmers protesting against new agriculture laws