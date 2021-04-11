Woman forms fake SHG, borrows Rs 10 lakh from bank

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vuyyuru police on Saturday booked a woman for forming a fake DWCRA self-help group (SHG) and borrowing Rs 10 lakh loan from a bank. The accused was identified as Mahalakshmi, a resident of Sundaramma Peta in Vuyyuru. Vuyyuru Sub-Inspector Md Shabbir Ahmed said that the accused had collected Aadhaar cards and other ID proofs from 10 women and formed a fake SHG.

During investigation, the police came to know that the accused had borrowed Rs 10 lakh loan from a bank. Though the incident happened in 2019, it came to light after the 10 women, who got duped, decided to form an SHG and approached the same bank for loan.

When the bank officials questioned how they can form a new SHG when they were already members of an existing group. Then they realised that Mahalakshmi had given their ID proofs to the bank in 2019. A case under Section 420 (cheating) was registered against Mahalakshmi and investigation is on.