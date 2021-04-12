200 mployees of South Central Railway Vijayawada Division take Covid vaccine

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 200 employees of South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Division were administered Covid-19 vaccine on Day One of ‘Tika Utsav’- Vaccination drive launched at the Vijayawada Railway Station on Sunday. The drive will continue for the next three days at the East Main entrance of the railway station with an aim to contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking on the occasion, Railway Hospital in-charge CMS Md Naseer said that elaborate arrangements were made at the railway station for the vaccination drive by setting up a help desk and a registration counter. The medical department will also organise a vaccination drive at Electric Loco Shed, Wagon Workshop, Rayanapadu and Divisional Office, Vijayawada. Employees must carry their Railway ID and Aadhaar card compulsorily for getting the vaccine.

Divisional Railway Manager P Srinivas lauded the medical staff for launching the vaccination drive for the benefit of railway staff. Steps should be taken by the branch officers in setting up a desk for grievance redressal at the Divisional Office, Vijayawada to avoid visitors to the office during the vaccination drive.