STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

200 mployees of South Central Railway Vijayawada Division take Covid vaccine

The drive will continue for the next three days at the East Main entrance of the railway station with an aim to contain the spread of the virus.

Published: 12th April 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 200 employees of South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Division were administered Covid-19 vaccine on Day One of ‘Tika Utsav’- Vaccination drive launched at the Vijayawada Railway Station on Sunday. The drive will continue for the next three days at the East Main entrance of the railway station with an aim to contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking on the occasion, Railway Hospital in-charge CMS Md Naseer said that elaborate arrangements were made at the railway station for the vaccination drive by setting up a help desk and a registration counter. The medical department will also organise a vaccination drive at Electric Loco Shed, Wagon Workshop, Rayanapadu and Divisional Office, Vijayawada. Employees must carry their Railway ID and Aadhaar card compulsorily for getting the vaccine.

Divisional Railway Manager P Srinivas lauded the medical staff for launching the vaccination drive for the benefit of railway staff. Steps should be taken by the branch officers in setting up a desk for grievance redressal at the Divisional Office, Vijayawada to avoid visitors to the office during the vaccination drive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid vaccine railway employees
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp