Dr Vajrala bags Mana Telugu Tejam Award

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s centenary celebrations, Mana Telugu Tejam National Awards were presented to people from various fields at the Birla Auditorium in Hyderabad on April 9.

Dr Vajrala VL Narasimha Rao is now law officer of APCPDCL and APSPDCL. He is also a former member of District Consumer Forum, Ranga Reddy and Visakhapatnam. The advocate was awarded Mana Telugu Tejam National Legendary Award in Legal Service. The alumni of NMH School and advocates congratulated Dr Vajrala.