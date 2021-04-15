National Fire Service Day observed in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services officials observed the National Fire Service Day by conducting a commemoration parade in the city on Wednesday. As part of the National Fire Service Day, the department officials paid homage to those who lost their lives while saving people and public property during fire accidents and other untoward incidents. They took out a rally from the Fire department headquarters to PWD Grounds.

Fire Services Director K Jayaram Naik and Additional Director PV Ramana participated in the programme. They said 10 personnel from across the country lost their lives in the line of duty in 2020.

The fire department officials will be conducting several awareness programmes till April 20 such as public demonstrations, fire drills in schools and colleges and seminars on fire safety.