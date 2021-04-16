STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two schools closed after teachers test positive for Covid-19

A teacher tested positive for coronavirus at KBC Zilla Parishad Boys High School at Patamata in Vijayawada.

Published: 16th April 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 04:03 PM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two government schools in Krishna district were closed by the education department on Thursday after two teachers tested positive for Covid-19. A teacher tested positive for coronavirus at KBC Zilla Parishad Boys High School at Patamata in Vijayawada. The school has a student strength of 500. Having learnt about it, education officials alerted the medical and health department, which collected samples from students and teachers. The entire school premises was sanitised. 

At  Gottumukkala village in Kanchikacherla mandal, a school teacher tested positive. A total of 170 students are studying in the school. Their samples were collected as a precautionary measure and the school was closed. 

No malaria case in Krishna

Collector A Md Imtiaz said that not even a single malaria case was reported in Krishna district in the last three years. In a review meeting held at his camp office here on Thursday, Imtiaz urged the officials concerned to eradicate the vector-borne diseases like  malaria in the district with concerted efforts. Continuing the same spirit, the municipal and panchayat raj departments should coordinate and eradicate the vector- borne diseases like malaria, dengue and other bacterial infections. 

Instructions were given to the municipal officials to launch a special drive to clear the clogged drains where mosquito population is rampant. Every Friday should be observed as ‘Dry Day’ in all the panchayats, nagar panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations in the district, the Collector said. 
District Malaria Officer  M Usman, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Geetabhai and other officials attended the meeting.

