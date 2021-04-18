Govt transfers collector, two other IAS officers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Saturday effected a minor reshuffle of IAS officers. West Godavari district collector Revu Mutyala Raju has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Kartikeya Misra, who was the Special Secretary (Resources Mobilization and Institutional Finance), Finance Department, has been posted as Collector of West Godavari district in the place of Mutyala Raju.

Secretary (Finance Department) N Gulzar is placed in Full Additional Charge of the post of Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh State Finance Corporation. Orders to this effect were issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Saturday.