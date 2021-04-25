STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Self-imposed restrictions come back in residential complexes

Civic officials said several residential complexes have reported outbreaks.

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid spiralling cases of Covid-19, residential welfare associations (RWAs) and apartment committees have begun enforcing restrictions on entry of delivery personnel, and fruit/vegetable/milk vendors again. Since a fortnight, Vijayawada has seen a substantial growth in its reporting of daily positive cases, and recorded close to 400 new infections daily in the last few days. 

Civic officials said several residential complexes have reported outbreaks. For instance, an apartment in Moghalrajpuram reported eight cases earlier this week, and a patient succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital. 

The incident made the RWAs and apartment committees self-impose certain restrictions to avoid further transmission of the virus. Several associations have started procuring essential commodities in bulk, and supplying them to the residents at their doorstep, similar to how they managed when the first wave was at its peak. 

“Due to the surging infections, we have decied to make thermal screening mandatory for visitors, and restricted the entry of maids and people supplying essential commodities such as milk, water and LPG since Wednesday,” said G Durga Prasad, RWA representative, Moghalrajpuram. 

On Friday, the RWA approached the district collector so that a medical camp can be organised on the Moghalrajpuram apartment premises for sample collection of 120 residents, and vaccination of those above 45 years of age. 

VMC sanitary inspector V Srinivasa Murthy said instructions were given to the RWAs and apartment committees to frequently sanitise common access areas. “We are sensitising the RWAs and apartment committees that bulk positive cases of the virus will force the officials to declare it a containment zone,” he added. 

