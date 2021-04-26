Vellampalli inspects 104 control room

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao said around 3,500 beds have been arranged in 42 various Covid-19 hospitals in Vijayawada. The State government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is effectively tackling Covid-19, he added. Rao, along with other officials, inspected the 104 command control room set up in the Sub-Collector’s office.

“All steps have been taken to control the second wave of coronavirus,” Velampalli said. He said the command control room has been strengthened to provide immediate services to the Covid-19 victims. “Along with 3,500 hospital beds, 2,500 more beds have been arranged in in CCCs. The victims can get their grievances solved in four hours if they contact the 104 control room,” he said.