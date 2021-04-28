Dist police seize 2 tankers filled with medical O2 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In two different incidents, the Krishna district police and revenue department officials seized two tankers containing medical oxygen transported illegally to other States on Tuesday.In the first incident, Atkur police received information from their sources that one tanker carrying medical oxygen was being transported to Telangana and intercepted the vehicle at Pottipadu toll plaza. When the police asked the driver to show the necessary documents, he gave evasive answers and officials seized the vehicle.

Later, Krishna Collector A Md Imtiaz directed officials concerned to use the medical oxygen in various hospitals by refilling it in cylinders.In the second incident, Ungutur mandal Tahsildar D Vanajakshi received a tip-off that a tanker was being filled with medical oxygen at a refilling unit in Surampalli village and being transported to Telangana.

Based on the information received from local Village Revenue Officer, Tahsildar Vanajakshi visited the refilling unit and found that the refilling station management was filling medical oxygen in tankers belonged to Telangana. She seized that tankers and sent 10 MT of medical oxygen to Telangana and 13 MT to various Covid-19 hospitals in the city and Guntur. “Instead of compounding vehicles transporting medical oxygen, we are making use of them by sending it to the hospitals in need,” Tahsildar Vanajakshi said.