STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Category-I lighting at Vijayawada International Airport to improve visibility

As a result, the pilots landing an aircraft on the runway are left with no visibility on the runway during winter, officials said.

Published: 02nd August 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada International Airport.

Vijayawada International Airport. (File photo | EPS) (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To overcome landing issues at Vijayawada International Airport (VIA) near Gannavaram during winter, Airport Authority of India (AAI) has decided to install a category-I approach lighting system at an estimated cost of `2 crore. Works in this regard commenced recently and the newly installed facility will improve visibility and avoid landing issues. 

Currently, the airport has only a simple approach system. As a result, the pilots landing an aircraft on the runway are left with no visibility on the runway during winter, officials said. Electric lights will be installed on both sides of the runway up to about 900 meters (towards Buddhavaram-Davajigudem) across the runway. The Kate-1 approach lighting system will be available in another three months. Once the facility comes into operation, visibility will increase to 300-400 meters. The lighting looks bright and allows the pilot to estimate the runway. 

Due to the new lighting system, although visibility is reduced to less than a 1,000 meters, the runway will be clearly visible to the pilots. A senior official told TNIE that the category-I lighting system has not yet been installed at any other airport in the State, except Visakhapatnam International Airport. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada International Airport
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp