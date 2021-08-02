Category-I lighting at Vijayawada International Airport to improve visibility

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To overcome landing issues at Vijayawada International Airport (VIA) near Gannavaram during winter, Airport Authority of India (AAI) has decided to install a category-I approach lighting system at an estimated cost of `2 crore. Works in this regard commenced recently and the newly installed facility will improve visibility and avoid landing issues.

Currently, the airport has only a simple approach system. As a result, the pilots landing an aircraft on the runway are left with no visibility on the runway during winter, officials said. Electric lights will be installed on both sides of the runway up to about 900 meters (towards Buddhavaram-Davajigudem) across the runway. The Kate-1 approach lighting system will be available in another three months. Once the facility comes into operation, visibility will increase to 300-400 meters. The lighting looks bright and allows the pilot to estimate the runway.

Due to the new lighting system, although visibility is reduced to less than a 1,000 meters, the runway will be clearly visible to the pilots. A senior official told TNIE that the category-I lighting system has not yet been installed at any other airport in the State, except Visakhapatnam International Airport.