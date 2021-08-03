STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private Intermediate candidates get attendance exemption

The provision of granting exemption from attendance (without college study) to Science candidates was dispensed with since September 1997.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has provided exemption from attendance to private candidates (without college study) with Arts combination to appear for Intermediate supplementary examinations to be held in September 2021. The option is available on payment of exemption fee of Rs 1,300. A circular in this regard was released by the board secretary, V Ramakrishna, on Monday. The last date for payment of fee and submission of the exemption application form is August 11. Incomplete applications and applications received without enclosed original qualifying examination certificate/s, transfer certificate and migration certificate will be rejected summarily without any correspondence. 

The provision of granting exemption from attendance (without college study) to Science candidates was dispensed with since September 1997. Candidates with a gap of one year after passing the qualifying examination i.e. SSC or its equivalent are eligible to appear only for first year Inter exam; if the gap period is two years or more they can appear for both first and second year IPE at a time. 

Further, the candidates who appeared for second year IPE earlier (failed candidates) and who desire to change the optional subjects from Sciences to Humanities or in Humanities from one faculty to another are allowed to do so as per the rules of the Board. They can also apply for exemption from attendance on or before the due dates. 

All private candidates who are given exemption from attendance and who intend to appear for first or second year IPASE 2021 for the first time will have to answer the papers on par with the syllabus prescribed for the regular students. 

The exemption and exam forms can be obtained from the Office of the Regional Inspection Officers of Board of Intermediate Education of the district concerned on payment of `20 or downloaded from the BIE official website https://bie.ap.gov.in. There is no provision for submission of the attendance exemption form with late fee. There will not be any TATKAL scheme for grant of the same.

Not for Science students
Provision of granting exemption from attendance to Science candidates was dispensed with since Sept 1997

