3 rehabilitation centres set up by civic body 

VMC arranges them at IGMC stadium, Sample Building, APSRM High School

A view of floodwater level increasing at Prakasam Barrage I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   With inflows to Prakasam Barrage increasing steadily after a technical snag at gate 16 of the Pulichintala Project, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has arranged three rehabilitation centres for people residing in low-lying areas of Krishna Lanka. 

The three rehabilitation centres have been set up at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium, Sample Building at Ranigarithota and APSRM High School, Krishna Lanka. 

VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh along with chief engineer M Prabhakar Rao carried out a ground level inspection at Bhupesh Gupta Nagar and Tarakarama Nagar and reviewed the arrangements being made by the civic body for relocation of the residents through a public announcement system. 
Venkatesh called on the public in the low-lying areas of Krishna Lanka to relocate to the three rehabilitation centres arranged by the municipal corporation until the flood recedes. 

Residents of the river banks should be vigilant as nearly 6 lakh cusecs of floodwater is likely to reach the Prakasam Barrage due to a technical snag at the Pulichintala project, he said.  “We have arranged drinking water, food, electricity, and toilet facilities at the three rehabilitation centres for the convenience of the residents.

So far, 150 residents out of total 524 from Bhupesh Gupta Nagar and Tarakarama Nagar, who were allocated G+3 houses at Ajith Singh Nagar, were relocated during the special drive, which began on Wednesday. The remaining will be relocated in the next couple of days,” Venkatesh said. 
EE V Chandra Shekhar and Health Officer Iqbal Hossain were also present.

