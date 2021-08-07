STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

One accused arrested in gangrape incident

In a major development, Guntur urban police managed to take into custody one of the two accused in Seethanagaram gangrape from Ongole town on Thursday.

Published: 07th August 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development, Guntur urban police managed to take into custody one of the two accused in Seethanagaram gangrape from Ongole town on Thursday.The move came 47 days after the tragic incident where the accused sexually assaulted a woman by tying her up and her fiancé at Seethanagaram Pushkar Ghat under Tadepalli police station limits on June 20 night.The accused also stole their mobile phones and fled. While the victim works as a nurse at a private hospital in Vijayawada, her fiancé is a private employee. Based on the complaint, Tadepalli police booked a case and the victim was taken to Guntur GGH for treatment. 

Police sources identified the accused as Venkat Reddy. They said six special police teams were formed from Guntur Urban and Vijayawada and conducted search operations for the past one-and-a-half months. 
During investigation, Tadepalli police identified Venkat Reddy and S Krishna to have been involved in the gangrape incident “They are vagabonds and don’t use mobile phones. With the information from locals that second accused Krishna escaped by boarding a good train. We sent our teams to inquire with beggars, transgenders, small traders at bus stands and rag pickers near the railway stations in Guntur, Ongole among others to know if there were any new persons wandering on the premises. One police team found Venkat Reddy and took him into custody, while he was taking rest under a flyover,” a senior official said. 
The police have taken the accused to an undisclosed location. The accused is being interrogated to find the location of another accused, Krishna. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Seethanagaram gangrape custody arrest
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp