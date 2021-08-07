One accused arrested in gangrape incident

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development, Guntur urban police managed to take into custody one of the two accused in Seethanagaram gangrape from Ongole town on Thursday.The move came 47 days after the tragic incident where the accused sexually assaulted a woman by tying her up and her fiancé at Seethanagaram Pushkar Ghat under Tadepalli police station limits on June 20 night.The accused also stole their mobile phones and fled. While the victim works as a nurse at a private hospital in Vijayawada, her fiancé is a private employee. Based on the complaint, Tadepalli police booked a case and the victim was taken to Guntur GGH for treatment.

Police sources identified the accused as Venkat Reddy. They said six special police teams were formed from Guntur Urban and Vijayawada and conducted search operations for the past one-and-a-half months.

During investigation, Tadepalli police identified Venkat Reddy and S Krishna to have been involved in the gangrape incident “They are vagabonds and don’t use mobile phones. With the information from locals that second accused Krishna escaped by boarding a good train. We sent our teams to inquire with beggars, transgenders, small traders at bus stands and rag pickers near the railway stations in Guntur, Ongole among others to know if there were any new persons wandering on the premises. One police team found Venkat Reddy and took him into custody, while he was taking rest under a flyover,” a senior official said.

The police have taken the accused to an undisclosed location. The accused is being interrogated to find the location of another accused, Krishna.