Vijayawada's Andhra Loyola College bags national award

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education has announced a national award for Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada for environmental best practices and conducting Swachh programmes. Krishna Collector J Nivas participated as a chief guest in a videoconference organised by the council on the Swachh practices on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Nivas praised the efforts of the management of Andhra Loyola College for its pro-environment practices and bagging the national award. As part of the Swachhta programme, sanitation, hygiene, greenery, water management and energy management will be important aspects, he said. These are important for the sustainable development of the district, Nivas added.

All the higher education institutions in the district should draft a cleanliness action plan and implement the best practices on their premises. “We all need to protect ourselves by adhering to Covid-19 norms to contain the spread of the virus,” Nivas said.