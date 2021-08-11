2 arrested in Fathima murder case in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police solved the murder case of the 21-year old girl who went missing from July 10 and found dead in Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the accused were produced in the metropolitan court on Tuesday. In-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-1, L&O) K Babu Rao said the two accused Mohammad Waseef (30) and Mohammad Tayyab (29) hail from Saharanpur village of Uttar Pradesh. During the investigation, they confessed to have killed the girl by pushing her into the Mahanadi river in Hatli Kund, he added.

The deceased, Tasneem Fathima (21) had been struggling with psychological issues and her father Nazeer Ahmed, an Imam at a local masjid, believed that she was possessed by a ghost and called an exorcist Waseef from Saharanpur a few months ago. In the name of treatment, Waseef resided in Fathima’s house and developed an acquaintance and sexually exploited her.

Though Waseef left to Saharanpur, he used to be in contact with Fathima and promised her to marry if she elopes from home. Believing his words, Fathima left home with 60 grams of gold ornaments. She then went to Delhi and later to Saharanpur, alone on July 9. Following this, Vijayawada city 2-town police registered a missing case on July 10.

“The accused Waseef was already married and hid his personal details from Fathima. When his first wife refused to allow Fathima to stay in their house, Waseef shifted her to another house. Fathima then confronted him for cheating her. To avoid her, Waseef and his friend Tayyab hatched a murder plan and pushed her into the Mahanadi river at Hatli Kund. The accused had confessed to have pushed the girl into the river after she resisted and told him that she will be going back to Vijayawada,” explained Babu Rao.

“After conducting intensified search operations in the river, we found the body 20 days after the incident. The accused were produced in the court on Tuesday,” he added. It might be recalled that the incident came to light after Vijayawada police managed to trace the accused with the help of Fathima’s family members in Saharanpur village who reprimanded them and handed him over to Kotwal police.