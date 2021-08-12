STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Government General Hospital doctor dupes patient's son of Rs 22 lakh

The incident came to light when the family members of Vijayalakshmi, a patient from Kadapa, lodged a complaint with the GGH authorities on Wednesday.

Published: 12th August 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud

Representational image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A lady doctor working on contract basis in the Government General Hospital in the city has allegedly collected Rs 22 lakh from the family of a woman patient on the pretext of providing medication for black fungal infection.

The incident came to light when the family members of Vijayalakshmi, a patient from Kadapa, lodged a complaint with the GGH authorities on Wednesday.

The accused doctor, who is absconding, has been suspended. However, the family members of the patient are yet to lodge a complaint with police. GGH Superintendent Dr Jagan Mohan said Vijayalakshmi, a sexagenarian, was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of black fungus in May.  Her treatment was supervised by Dr Thota Vani Supriya.

"Posing herself as a major consultant in the hospital, Dr Vani reportedly told Anil Dev Sharn, son of the patient who lives in the US, that she would arrange Amphotericin B needed for treating black fungus and ensure quality treatment to his mother if Rs 22 lakh was deposited in the bank account given by her through online transaction," he explained. 

Internal inquiry against doctor likely

Anil, who was anxious about his mother’s health, seemed to have deposited the money in the bank account number furnished by Dr Vani without verifying the facts and posing questions why he should pay the amount when the treatment for black fungus in the GGH is free. 

"We were totally unaware of it until the patient’s family members brought the matter to our notice. The money transaction was entirely between Dr Vani and the patient’s son," the GGH Superintendent explained.

He said they had taken the matter to the notice of Director of Medical Education. According to GGH sources, Dr Vani had appointed a nurse to look after the patient in her absence. An internal inquiry is likely to be conducted to find out if any other staff were involved in the cheating incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government General Hospital Vijayawada GGH Vijayawada hospital fraud
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp