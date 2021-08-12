Vijayawada: Government General Hospital doctor dupes patient's son of Rs 22 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A lady doctor working on contract basis in the Government General Hospital in the city has allegedly collected Rs 22 lakh from the family of a woman patient on the pretext of providing medication for black fungal infection.

The incident came to light when the family members of Vijayalakshmi, a patient from Kadapa, lodged a complaint with the GGH authorities on Wednesday.

The accused doctor, who is absconding, has been suspended. However, the family members of the patient are yet to lodge a complaint with police. GGH Superintendent Dr Jagan Mohan said Vijayalakshmi, a sexagenarian, was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of black fungus in May. Her treatment was supervised by Dr Thota Vani Supriya.

"Posing herself as a major consultant in the hospital, Dr Vani reportedly told Anil Dev Sharn, son of the patient who lives in the US, that she would arrange Amphotericin B needed for treating black fungus and ensure quality treatment to his mother if Rs 22 lakh was deposited in the bank account given by her through online transaction," he explained.

Internal inquiry against doctor likely

Anil, who was anxious about his mother’s health, seemed to have deposited the money in the bank account number furnished by Dr Vani without verifying the facts and posing questions why he should pay the amount when the treatment for black fungus in the GGH is free.

"We were totally unaware of it until the patient’s family members brought the matter to our notice. The money transaction was entirely between Dr Vani and the patient’s son," the GGH Superintendent explained.

He said they had taken the matter to the notice of Director of Medical Education. According to GGH sources, Dr Vani had appointed a nurse to look after the patient in her absence. An internal inquiry is likely to be conducted to find out if any other staff were involved in the cheating incident.