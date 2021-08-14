Man attacks Vijayawada civic staff over illegal construction

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A property owner allegedly attacked Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s town planning staff and a woman ward secretary on Friday morning for questioning him over illegal construction on the former’s land.

The incident took place around 8:30 am at Kodanda Ramalayam Street, Krishna Lanka. A 3-minute-long video in circulation on social media showed the owner prevented the VMC team from carrying out a ground-level inspection of his building. Heated arguments were exchanged between them. Losing his temper, the man tried to attack the town planning staff with an iron rod.