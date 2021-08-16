Students have key role to play in India’s progress: Former MP Dr Yalamanchali Shivaji

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 75th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour at RVR and JC Engineering College in Chowdavaram of Guntur district on Sunday. Former MP Dr Yalamanchali Shivaji hoisted the national flag on the college campus on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, he said today, the freedom being enjoyed by us is the result of sacrifice by many national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh and several others. He said even after 75 years of independence, illiteracy, famine, unemployment still persist. He added that to overcome them and to take the country forward on the path of progress, students have a key role to play. College secretary Rayapati Gopala Krishna, president Rayapati Srinivas and others were present.