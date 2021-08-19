STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

People throng Vijayawada's Aadhar Seva Kendras to update Aadhaar details 

The situation at ASK near Labbipet nearly went out of hand when women were forced to stand in queues glued to one another, throwing social distancing norms to the wind.

Published: 19th August 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Poeple make a beeline for e-KYC updation at an Aadhaar centre in the city on Wednesday.

Poeple make a beeline for e-KYC updation at an Aadhaar centre in the city on Wednesday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People in large numbers thronged Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) in the city on Wednesday for updating details in Aadhaar cards such as names, telephone numbers, change of address and the like. The rush was more pronounced because the district administration has directed that the e-KYC process be completed by Friday. A large number of women along with children thronged the ASKs in the city from the suburbs. 

The situation at ASK near Labbipet nearly went out of hand when women were forced to stand in queues glued to one another, throwing social distancing norms to the wind. G Nagalakshmi said for the past three days she has been making rounds of the Aadhaar centre to update her details and link the card with her mobile number. She said the officials concerned should speed up the updating process and stressed on the need to open more counters or more centres to mitigate their problems. 

Another woman K Sarla Devi said that despite a few banks and ASKs providing services, they are taking time to update the data. “For the last couple of days, I have been thronging the centre for e-KYC updates for my children, who are below five years old. Steps should be taken to extend the deadline in a bid to avoid huge gatherings near the ASKs, especially during Covid-19,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aadhaar Seva Kendras ASKs Vijayawada Aadhar Labbipet Aadhar centres Vijayawada e KYC Aadhar
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp