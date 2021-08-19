People throng Vijayawada's Aadhar Seva Kendras to update Aadhaar details 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People in large numbers thronged Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) in the city on Wednesday for updating details in Aadhaar cards such as names, telephone numbers, change of address and the like. The rush was more pronounced because the district administration has directed that the e-KYC process be completed by Friday. A large number of women along with children thronged the ASKs in the city from the suburbs.

The situation at ASK near Labbipet nearly went out of hand when women were forced to stand in queues glued to one another, throwing social distancing norms to the wind. G Nagalakshmi said for the past three days she has been making rounds of the Aadhaar centre to update her details and link the card with her mobile number. She said the officials concerned should speed up the updating process and stressed on the need to open more counters or more centres to mitigate their problems.

Another woman K Sarla Devi said that despite a few banks and ASKs providing services, they are taking time to update the data. “For the last couple of days, I have been thronging the centre for e-KYC updates for my children, who are below five years old. Steps should be taken to extend the deadline in a bid to avoid huge gatherings near the ASKs, especially during Covid-19,” she added.