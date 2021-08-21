Businessman murder: Cops suspect partner’s role

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the murder of 30-year-old businessman Karanam Rahul in Vijayawada, the police are reportedly suspecting the role of four persons, including city-based financier Korada Vijay Kumar, in the crime.

Rahul, a native of Ongole who had been living in Poranki, was found dead in his car parked in front of a restaurant at Moghalrajpuram under Machavaram police station limits on Thursday morning. He was the managing director of ZXN Cylinders located at Cheruvu Madhavaram of G Kondur mandal in Krishna district. Vijay Kumar owns close to 30 per cent share in Rahul’s company, the police found out.

“Rahul and Vijay Kumar, with the help of a few others, started ZXN Cylinders in 2016. The duo had financial differences since a year after incurring losses during the pandemic. Korada allegedly used the company money in the 2019 general elections without his partner’s consent and lost his deposit,” sources in the police department said.

“When Korada offered to withdraw his investment, the deceased allegedly refused it claiming the former’s unilateral decisions incurred losses. For questioning him and not accepting his proposal, Korada had a grudge against Rahul, which served as a murder motivation for him.”

Under the pretense of having a conversation on Wednesday, Rahul was called to an isolated location where he was strangled to death with a nylon rope and smothered with a pillow after their talks failed, the police sources added.The police are suspecting the direct involvement of the other three men based on technical evidences such as mobile phone signal.

All the four men were out of police’s reach and special teams have been formed to catch them. “Based on the clues obtained from the scene of offence, we are suspecting that there were three persons in the car when the incident took place. They might have killed Rahul when he refused to give in to their conditions.

Presently, Vijay Kumar is not reachable and could have absconded. We are tracking him and his close aides,” In-charge Commissioner of Police G Palaraju told TNIE. “Presently, we are collecting details of locations where Rahul could have gone to and with the people he met on Wednesday,” he added.