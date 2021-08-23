Disturbed by family disputes, woman attempts suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Owing to family disputes, a woman and her two children attempted to commit suicide at Ramavarappadu on Sunday. The condition of the mother is reported to be critical, while the two children are said to be out of danger.

Patamata police said the woman (details not disclosed) after her husband’s death due to Covid-19, has been residing at her in-laws place at Ramavarappadu.

When her in-laws reportedly refused to transfer her husband’s properties to her name, she confronted them and attempted suicide.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000