Six-year-old boy molested near Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by an unidentified miscreant under Ibrahimpatnam police station limits on Sunday. The incident came to light on Monday morning after the boy’s parents filed a complaint with Ibrahimpatnam police, who booked a case under Section 377 (unnatural sex) and relevant sections of POCSO. Special teams were formed to arrest the accused.

Ibrahimpatnam CI K Sridhar said the incident occurred at around 2 pm on Sunday afternoon when the boy went out to play with his friends near his house. The miscreant allegedly lured the boy by offering to buy him chocolates and took him to an isolated place where he committed the crime and fled the scene.

The boy lost consciousness and returned home after a few hours in soiled clothes and injuries on his rectum.“When his parents assumed that he might have fallen into a ditch, the boy explained in detail what had happened to him. His parents noticed blood oozing out from his rectum and were shocked to see small-sized stones stuffed inside,” Sridhar said, adding that the case has been transferred to Disha police station.

With the help of relatives, they rushed the boy to Vijayawada GGH, which referred him to Guntur GGH for better treatment. “Currently, the boy’s condition is reported to be safe. We will take his statement on Tuesday. As the boy referred to the accused as ‘uncle’, we are suspecting that the accused might be a local and known to the family,” Disha PS ACP VV Naidu said.