400 participants showcase talent at skill competition

The winners at the national-level event will participate in the World Skills Contest in Shanghai next year.

Published: 25th August 2021 08:26 AM

Students participate in the State Skill Competition at KL University in Guntur district on Tuesday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy stressed the need for upgrading conventional skills as technology is seeing rapid changes. He inaugurated the two-day State Skill Competition-2021 being organised by the State and national skill development corporations at KL Deemed-to-be University’s Vaddeswaram campus on Tuesday.

Sajjala said the State government is working to develop school curriculum with an aim to enhance skills of students.”Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is making radical changes in the education system to enhance the skills of students. Skill development centres will come up soon in all the 25 Parliamentary constituencies to provide training and employment to the youth,” he said.

“It is a pleasure to see that over 22,000 people registered for State skill competitions. As many as 400 people were selected for the state-level contests and we hope that good talent from the State will represent us in the nationals,” he added. The winners at the national-level event will participate in the World Skills Contest in Shanghai next year.

The event witnessed a huge number of registrations in over 32 streams, including robotics, animation, mechatronics, electronics, web technologies, auto body repair and cyber security. Koneru Lakshman Havish, vice-president-KLU, said the varsity’s skill development division promotes an entrepreneurship culture. “According to the eighth edition of the India Skills Report (ISR), only 45.9 per cent of graduates got jobs in 2021. Regrettably, not even half of the graduates are employable. This is why we must focus our resources on the quality of education...” he said.

