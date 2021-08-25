STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishna district SP urges officers to be acquainted with cybercrimes, laws

Additional SP Satyanarayana, DSPs Dharmendra, Masoom Basha, Mahaboob Basha and others attended the workshop. 

Published: 25th August 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district SP Siddharth Kaushal urged every police official working either in Law and Order (L&O) or Cyber Crime wing to update themselves on cyber crimes and the emerging crimes in the world of technology, before spreading awareness among people.

Addressing a one-day orientation workshop on cyber crimes, cyber forensics and cyber laws in Machilipatnam on Tuesday, the SP pointed out that android mobile phones have become part of everyone’s lifestyle and opined that the usage of mobiles by adults and children has made them vulnerable, further giving cyber criminals a scope to deceive or bully them. 

“Not just the police, people also should be aware on how cyber criminals trap the gullible so that they can protect themselves from deception. We cannot trace cyber criminals but we can avoid them,” said the SP. All the DSPs and station house officers took part in the one-day training conducted by cyber crime experts. “This will enable the staff to detect the trap laid by the cyber criminals and they can immediately alert people. This kind of exposure helps officers to investigate the conventional crimes using modern technology,” he added. 

Experts from cyber crime and forensic department attended as chief guests and explained about the present crime scenario and methods  of investigation. Assistant director of Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL) Siva Prasad explained the usage of advanced electronic gadgets for investigation and collection of digital evidences related to cyber frauds. 

"Cyber criminals are always in search of preys on social media platforms. Also, internet users need to heed financial institutions' advice regarding best practices on how to protect themselves from cyber criminals for safe banking experience," Prasad told. 

