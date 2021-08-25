SRM University celebrates founder Chancellor’s birthday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP celebrated the birthday of founder Chancellor Dr TR Paarivendhar as Founder’s Day on Tuesday.

Dr M Malakondaiah IPS, former DGP of Andhra Pradesh was the chief guest on the occasion.

As part of the celebrations, the varsity inaugurated week-long Prerana Vanam, from Tuesday to August 29, of planting of saplings across the university.

Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao commended the services rendered by Dr TR Paarivendhar for the progress of the education sector.

He advised the students to move forward by taking inspiration from the Chancellor. In his keynote address, Dr M Malakondaiah praised the management for establishing a university with world-class standards in a short period of time and providing first-class engineering education.