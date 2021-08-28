Miscreant kills elderly woman, steals jewellery

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old woman was brutally murdered in her house allegedly by an unidentified miscreant who beat her and fled with gold jewellery on Thursday night.

The incident occurred in Kundavari Kandrika and the deceased was identified as Subbamma. According to Nunna police, the miscreant approached Subbamma on the pretext of seeking water to slake his thirst.

He entered the house and started beating Subbamma with a wooden stick and escaped with gold jewellery worth around Rs 2 lakh. Locals rushed Subbamma, who sustained injuries on head and other parts, to a private hospital, where she died, while undergoing treatment.

The police said the deceased resided with her second son after her elder son died. Her killer was suspected to have conducted a recce of the area to confirm she was alone in the house, they suspected. “We have booked a case and investigation is on to find the accused. The body has been sent to Vijayawada GGH for post-mortem,” the police said.