Several devotees offer prayers at Indrakeeladri

VIJAYAWADA: Devotees in huge numbers were seen at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on the auspicious occasion of third Friday of Sravana month.

They began pouring into the temple early in the morning after taking a holy dip in Krishna river for a glimpse of the presiding deity and her consort, Malleswara Swamy.

Special rituals were performed by hundreds of women amidst the chanting of shlokas on the sixth floor of Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam where the Goddess was specially decorated as ‘Varalakshmi’.

“Around 300 women devotees from various places attended the special pooja,” temple EO D Bramarambha said. Temple board chairman Paila Somi Naidu and others attended as chief guests and took the blessings of the deity.