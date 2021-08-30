4 more held in businessman murder case  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police arrested four persons involved in the murder of businessman Karanam Rahul (30) on Sunday. So far 11 persons were arrested out of 13 accused identified in the murder of Rahul, who was found dead in his car on August 19. Police teams formed to nab the other two accused.

The four arrested were identified as Sanagala Srinath alias Seethayya (A4) and relative of prime accused Korada Vijay Kumar, Desetti Baburao (A5) and close aide of Koganti Satyam, Mullapudi Rajababu alias Babu (A7) and Korada Vijay Kumar’s car driver and Karanam Ramesh (A9) and Vijay Kumar’s office boy,

On Friday, Commissioner of Police B Sreenivasulu had said that the police have arrested seven persons, including Korada Vijay Kumar and Koganti Satyam involved in the murder of Rahul and produced them in the court. The police also seized Korada’s office in Seetharamapuram and Koganti’s Durga Kalamandir office. The accused will be produced in the court on Monday. “A probe is on to find out the facts behind the businessman’s murder,” Sreenivasulu said.