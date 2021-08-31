Vijayawada: Now, get ready to pay for water you consume

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The residents of Vijayawada city will soon have to pay for the water supplied to their houses. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is laying new drinking water pipelines for supplying water 24/7 and fixing meters, which would be completed in a year. The Rs 100.07-crore project under the AMRUT scheme, has already commenced in 24 of the 64 divisions on a pilot basis.

Currently, no bill is being generated for water usage. Once the meters are installed, bills would be generated. The laying of new drinking water pipelines has begun at Madhura Nagar recently. VMC chief engineer M Prabhakar Rao told TNIE that the civic body has been supplying 61.50 MGD (million gallons per day) to the city’s 64 divisions. “The new system will streamline the supply and meet the city’s requirements till 2050, even after the possible growth in population,’’ he said.