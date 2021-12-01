STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pala Raju takes charge as Vijayawada city police commissioner

Sreenivasulu further appreciated the task force teams for their continuous efforts to wean away youngsters from vices such as ganja consumption. 

G Pala Raju (left) along with B Sreenivasulu on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) - Technical Services - G Pala Raju took charge as Vijayawada city police commissioner here at City Police Office on Tuesday. Addressing the media, outgoing police commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu expressed content and said he was satisfied with the time he served as the top cop over the last two years. He thanked the officials of all ranks for their cooperation in maintaining law and order in the city. 

Sreenivasulu further appreciated the task force teams for their continuous efforts to wean away youngsters from vices such as ganja consumption. Later, ministers Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Perni Nani, Kodali Nani, MLAs attended the farewell organised by Krishna district Collector J Nivas. Sreenivasulu was given a traditional farewell which included a ceremonial parade by the Armed Reserve Police. As per custom, a rope tied to the his car was pulled by the officers of DCP, ACP and inspector ranks.

