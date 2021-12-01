VRO ends life over pressure from financiers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Village Revenue Officer (VRO) of Kondapalli committed suicide by hanging at his residence in Kondapalli village on Tuesday, alleging harassment from financiers over loan repayment. The deceased was identified as Shaik Gouse Basha. He reportedly took a loan in 2019 from private financiers for his personal and family needs.

According to Ibrahimpatnam police, Gouse was a native of Cheemalapadu village of A Kondur mandal and working as a VRO in Kondapalli. His family members informed the police that Gouse had taken a loan of around Rs 10 lakh from various private financiers for family needs. They also added that he had been paying monthly interest regularly. Despite paying interest and clearing some of the loans, the financiers allegedly tried to pressurise him by fabricating documents.

They even sent messages to his family members regarding the loan repayment. “Unable to bear the torture, Gouse committed suicide and left a note. He mentioned the names of four people in the letter and held them responsible for the extreme step,” family members reported to the police and demanded stringent action against the financiers. Based on a statement from family members, a case has been registered under section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death) and investigation is on.

Body of 59-yr-old found decapitated

The decapitated body of a 59-year-old man was found near an apartment complex in Gollapudi village under Bhavanipuram police station limits on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Subbarao, a lorry driver, and police are investigating the case. Preliminary investigation revealed that it was a case of suicide.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930,

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000