NTR varsity employees’ JAC boycotts duties

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intensifying their agitation against the alleged diversion of Rs 400 crore funds to Andhra Pradesh Financial Services Corporation (APFSC), the Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences boycotted their duties and participated in a protest at the university campus here on Wednesday.

JAC convener Venkata Narayana expressed his concern over the unilateral decision by vice-chancellor P Syam Prasad for diverting Rs 400 crore to APFSC, instead of developing the University on all fronts.

The V-C had no authority to divert funds and how can the government give only a meagre amount of Rs 5 crore per annum as against Rs 30 crore expenditure, including payment of salaries for the staff and other maintenance, the leaders said.

The survival of the university will become questionable if the government doesn’t return the amount to the University. Apart from that, students’ futures would also be affected, quality education and practicals could not be conducted, they added. JAC convenor also questioned who would guarantee the condition of the employees now that the salaries of contract employees would be stagnant.