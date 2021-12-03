Ayush Ministry distributes homeo medicines to fight Covid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Ayush along with an NGO, Vidhu Foundation, has distributed homeopathy medicines under ‘Project Amruth’ for day scholar students and staff of government schools to fight Covid-19. The programme was held at KSR ZP Girls High School in Patamata Lanka on Thursday.

Ayush Commissioner V Ramulu participated as chief guest and inaugurated the programme.

Ramulu said Ayush Ministry has carried out a lot of research and prescribed Arsenicum Album 30C medicine to students and teachers in government educational institutions. The medicine will be available at all Ayush dispensaries. Project Amrut chairman Dr. USV Prasad explained that the medicine has to be taken on an empty stomach, early morning for three days in every 21 days.