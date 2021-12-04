City to mark birth anniv of Carnatic vocalist

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gayaka Sarvabhoma Sangeetha Parishad will organise a three-day cultural programme to commemorate the 139th birth anniversary of Carnatic vocalist Parupalli Ramakrishnayya Pantulu at Rama Koti, Satyanarayanapuram from Saturday.

He was a direct descendant of the shishya parampara of Saint Thyagaraja. In the order of Guru Parampara, the musician is directly the fourth in the line of disciples of Saint Tyagaraja, after Susarla Dakshinamurthy Sastry, Akumadugula Manambuchavadi Venkata Subbayya and Saint Thyagaraja. Born on December 15 1882 to Mangamma and Seshachalam at Srikakulam village in Krishna district.

Disclosing the programme details, coordinator M Sudhakar said Padma Shri Awardee Dr Annavarapu Ramaswamy will be chief guest for the inaugural session on Saturday evening. Followed by performances by renowned artists on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, Annavarapu will give a solo performance, he said.