Ex-SP scales new heights, reaches Everest base camp

Dr Kakumanu Raja Sikhamani, a retired SP from Andhra Pradesh, became the first from the State police department to scale Mount Everest Base Camp, on Friday. 

Dr K Raja Sikhamani at Mt Everest Base Camp | Express

By Express News Service

Sikhamani achieved this feat along with other trekkers. The Everest base camp trekking expedition started from November 25 in which five police family members from the State also participated.

He hails from Prakasam district and started his career as an SI in 1981. He worked mostly in the Andhra Pradesh Police Academy (APPA), Hyderabad, and even served as retired principal for Vizianagaram Police Training Centre from 2016 to 2018.  

He also scaled the 5,642 metre Mount Elbrus in Russia, the highest peak in Europe, in 2019. DGP Gautam Sawang appreciated Sikhamani for the inspirational accomplishment.

