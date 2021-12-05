ID liquor manufacturing unit near Kolleru lake raided

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kaikalur police on Saturday conducted a surprise visit to a village near Kolleru lake in Krishna district and seized a ID liquor manufacturing unit. They seized 150 litres of ID arrack, a boat and utensils used for preparing arrack, from the spot. A team led by Kaikalur rural sub-inspector Challa Krishna raided the spot in Gummalapadu and caught the accused red-handed.

It may be recalled that the police had busted a major ID arrack manufacturing racket on one of the islets of Kolleru lake last month. Speaking to TNIE, Krishna district superintendent of police Siddharth Kaushal said an aerial survey will be conducted on a big scale in coordination with the West Godavari police to make sure that no such activities continue to take place.