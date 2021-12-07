STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three-day Carnatic fete in Vijayawada ends on a grand note

The performance continued for almost one and half hours, where the performance by 16-year-old Adinarayana Sarma on the Mridangam stood out along with that of Hari Babu and others.

Published: 07th December 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Peravali Nanda Kumar and Bhavani on violin, BVS Prasad on mrindangam and M Hari Babu on ghatam perform in Vijayawada on Monday, Dev 6, 2021 (Photo | EPS, Prasant Madugula)

VIJAYAWADA: The 139th birth anniversary celebrations of Carnatic vocalist Gayaka Sarvabhouma Bharathi Teerthopadhyaya Sri Parupalli Ramakrishnaiah Panthulu concluded on a grand note at Ramakoti in the city on Monday. 

Carnatic Violin Vidwan and Padma
Shri awardee Dr. Annavarapu Ramaswamy
at the festival (Photo | Express)

However, music lovers were a little disappointed as Carnatic Violin Vidwan and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Annavarapu Ramaswamy did not perform due to unavoidable reasons. But he sat through the programme and was seen thoroughly enjoying the performances. Later, he handed over mementos to the musicians. 

Initially, the valedictory of the three-day Carnatic music concert commenced with Laya Vinyasam performed by K Shashidhar on Veena, Kamaraju Karthikeya Adinarayana Sarma on Mridangam, M Hari Babu on Ghatam and Kalluri Srinivas playing Kanjira. 

The artistes performed ‘Brochevaruyevarura’, Abhogi Raga Varnam, Kamas Ragam, Mysuru Vasudevacharya. The performance continued for almost one and half hours, where the performance by 16-year-old Adinarayana Sarma on the Mridangam stood out along with that of Hari Babu and others. Mridanga Vidhwan Parupalli Subbarayya Phalgun felicitated the musicians after their performance. 

Later, Peravali Nanda Kumar and Bhavani on Violin, BVS Prasad on Mrindangam and M Hari Babu on the Ghatam entranced the audience with their performance of Viriboni (Bhairavi Atathala Varnam),  Janakiramana in Shuddha Seemanthini ragam composed by Thyagarajaswamy, Anandamemi in Bilahari ragam composed by Thyagarajaswami, Rara Rajivalochana in Mohana ragam composed by Mysore Vasudevacharya, Mamava Madhava in Neelambari ragam composed by Narayana Tirthar and Brindavani Thillana composed by Carnatic Violinist Mangalamapalli Balamurali Krishna.  

